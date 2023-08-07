A man was arrested Sunday night after he chased a group of girls and was seen touching his groin in downtown Petaluma, police said.

The girls reported to police about 6:50 p.m. that a man they had passed on the Balshaw Pedestrian Bridge had approached them and made multiple sexual comments, Lt. Garrett Glaviano said in a news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6395735217041&lat=38.23453008976356&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The girls tried to run from the man but he “quickly followed” them.

When they reached East Washington and Baylis streets, less than half a mile from the bridge, the girls called police. The man then hid in bushes outside an auto repair shop near the intersection, police said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6381144&lat=38.2366706&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

When officers arrived, they found the man was still touching his groin area. Police immediately detained the man, Jade Young, 30, of Petaluma.

Investigators later learned Young was on probation for a misdemeanor conviction of making a criminal threat and obstructing a police officer, for which he had pleaded no contest.

Young was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and annoying a child under 18-years-old with the action being rooted in a sexual interest.

Young was booked into the Sonoma County jail on a $20,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.