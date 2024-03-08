Petaluma man arrested after juveniles report harassment

A Petaluma man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of harassing a juvenile, police said.

John Larson, 69, was arrested after a girl called police at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday and said a man was trying “to lure” her and some friends “into sexual intercourse,” Petaluma Police Community Engagement Liaison Kelsey McCarthy said in a news release.

The girl also reported that the man was attempting “to supply them with marijuana and cocaine,” McCarthy said.

The suspect also followed the juveniles into a shop and nearly got into a fight with a “community member,” McCarthy said.

Police who responded to the East Washington Place shopping center identified Larson as the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of annoying or harassing a juvenile.

Larson’s bail was enhanced because he was previously booked under similar circumstances, McCarthy said.

As of Thursday evening, Larson was being held on $75,000 bail at the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa.

