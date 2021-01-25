Petaluma man arrested after vandalism spree

A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police say he went on a mid-morning vandalism spree in a west Petaluma neighborhood, including breaking car windows with his bare hands.

The string of incidents began about 10:30 a.m., when the man police later identified as Jeffrey Berg damaged items inside a laundromat before targeting vehicles with large rocks and his own hands in a nearby neighborhood. It stopped only after Berg was caught in the act and fought with police officers, injuring one, according to a Nixle alert from the Petaluma Police Department.

Berg was booked into Sonoma County Jail and faces charges of violating parole, felony vandalism and assault on a police officer.

Witnesses saw Berg leaving the laundromat and moving into a neighborhood, where he began to break vehicle windows with his bare hands and stones, according to the release. Eventually, a Petaluma police officer would catch up with Berg in the 300 block of Keller Street, where Berg continued his efforts to smash car windows.

After initially complying with the officer’s order, and being handcuffed, Berg, who is on parole for a criminal threats conviction, tried to flee. Police say Berg spit and kicked at officers, who eventually subdued the man with a device that binds suspects’ legs in an upright, seated position.

One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to the release. Berg was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained while breaking windows.