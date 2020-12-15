Petaluma man arrested for negligent firearm use after boozy evening leads to life-threatening gunshot wound

The Petaluma Police Department posted the information below, reminding residents to practice firearm safety after the arrest of a 21-year-old Petaluma man for negligent discharge of a firearm causing injury.

From the PPD:

On Monday night at 2350 hrs, Petaluma PD Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the 1400 block of Mountain View. The caller reported that he had “shot” his friend. Petaluma PD and Petaluma FD responded to the area and the 21-year-old male victim was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. There were 3 residents in the house and 1 visiting guest. The shooting suspect was identified as 21-year-old, Petaluma resident, William Gingras-McCauley.

William Gingras- McCauley was contacted on scene and brought to Petaluma PD for an interview. The Petaluma Investigations Unit was called to assume the investigation.

Gingras-McCauley admitted to accidentally discharging an SKS rifle, inadvertently striking the victim in the upper torso. He admitted that they had both consumed alcoholic beverages throughout the evening leading up to the shooting. All involved parties corroborated the events.

Due to the efforts of the arriving officers, Petaluma Fire Department, and Emergency Room Staff at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the victim is expected to survive. Gingras- McCauley was taken to Sonoma County Jail for one count of Negligent Discharge of a Firearm Causing Injury, a felony.

Responsible firearm ownership is vitally important. In addition to not mixing alcohol, illicit narcotics, and sometimes prescription drugs with firearms, it’s important to remember the 4 basic fundamentals of firearms safety.

1. TREAT ALL FIREARMS AS IF THEY WERE LOADED.

2. ALWAYS KEEP YOUR FIREARM POINTED IN A SAFE DIRECTION.

3. KEEP YOUR TRIGGER FINGER OUTSIDE THE GUARD AND OFF OF THE TRIGGER UNTIL YOU ARE READY TO FIRE.

4. BE CERTAIN OF YOUR TARGET, YOUR LINE OF FIRE, AND WHAT LIES BEYOND YOUR TARGET.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Petaluma Police Detective John Silva at (707) 778-4532.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)