Petaluma man charged with negligently discharging a firearm, weapons violations

The Petaluma Police Department (PPD) arrested Tyler Elliott, 28, early this morning after he fired a gun in his home.

The reporting party called 911 to state that Elliott had called them to say he just shot someone inside his home. After officers arrived on the 2100 block of Willow Drive around 6 a.m., dispatchers answered a call from Elliott and ordered him to exit his residence.

PPD didn’t notice any immediate signs of a disturbance when they first observed the scene, and searched the home once Elliott was detained. Police found no evidence of an attempted break-in or intruder in the residence, but were able to locate an assault rifle and a shattered glass door.

After speaking with Elliott and reviewing the evidence, police believe that Elliott fired a single shot from inside the home that went through the glass door and struck a concrete patio in the backyard, where the bullet fragmented.

Elliott was charged with felony negligent discharge of a firearm, being felon/addict in possession of a firearm, a felony, felony possession of an assault weapon and a misdemeanor probation violation.

The Petaluma man was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.