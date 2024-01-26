Petaluma man arrested in downtown vandalism spree

– Three reports at the 600 block of Petaluma Blvd. N.

– Two reports at La Via Apartments at 350 North Water St.

A Petaluma man was arrested Wednesday morning on two counts of felony vandalism after being connected to at least 10 incidents of smashed windows in and around downtown Petaluma, police said.

The vandalism spree apparently began at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, when Scott Sinan, owner of Martial Arts USA at 822 Petaluma Blvd. N., was awoken by the sound of one of the windows of his business being smashed, he said.

Sinan then heard a second disturbance and from the second story saw a man standing outside the business wearing a hood. They exchanged a few words and the man walked way.

Sinan called police at about 5 a.m. after seeing the smashed window and a three-inch rock inside his martial arts studio, he said.

“The police response was quick,” Sinan said.

His was the first call to police, but it was followed by several more reports of vandalism over the next few hours as local residents and business owners discovered their storefront and car windows had been destroyed by rocks or blunt objects, police said in a news alert.

Altogether the spree extended along a nearly one-mile stretch, from Ayawaska Restobar to Blazing Ace Smoke Shop, according to police.

Around the time Sinan called police, video surveillance from Blazing Ace Smoke Shop showed a man wearing a hooded sweater throwing a rock at the business’ glass door at 4:59 a.m., said owner Abdul Alaltri.

Hours later, the Petaluma Police Department Community Impact Response Team located a suspect: Jeffrey Berg, 36, of Petaluma, found near the Trestle Bridge north of Payran Street. He was arrested without incident and in the past police have described him as homeless.

Victimized business owners spent the day trying to schedule costly window replacements, with some noting that window repair businesses were overbooked.

Many said they weren’t certain how much of the damage would be covered by insurance.

Incidents like this “frustrate us,” said Victor Del Castillo, Ayawaska’s general manager. The rocks used to smash two of the riverfront restaurant’s windows were part of the outdoor decoration, he said.

These are lean times overall, he said, as business has slowed since the holidays and people have been spending less amid economic worries.

“We’re not a franchise,” Del Castillo added, so the restaurant cannot look to a larger company to help shoulder the cost. Had windows around the entire restaurant been smashed, they would have been forced to close down, he said.

Elias Ghattas, owner of Riverfront Cafe -- who said he received a call around 7 a.m. Wednesday from an employee who found glass all over the floor -- also lamented the cost of fixing his business’ five broken windows.

“I want to know why he did it,” Ghattas said, upon hearing of the arrest of a suspect.

Police do not have a motive behind the vandalism, said Lt. Matthew Parnow.

“It was pretty devastating waking up to something like that,” said MaiBritt Dean, whose husband discovered her car’s back window had been smashed with a large piece of wood. Rain from the night before had caused her car’s interior to get wet, she said.

Her husband owns Fregene’s Pizza, and “We’re so relieved in sort of a weird way that it was the car and not the windows to the pizza place,” she added.

Nan Winters, owner of the clothing store by the same name, was relieved it wasn’t the main window of her 4th Street business. However, “It’s a drag,” she said.

In what may have been a separate incident, three businesses on the 600 block of Petaluma Boulevard North also reported broken windows, including The Luma Center Acupuncture and Wellness.

“It doesn’t make anybody feel good when you come to work and see something like that,” said Nika Fugo Zibelman, owner of The Luma Center, who said she saw one smashed window Thursday morning, after Berg's arrest. Parnow said it was part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have an “extensive history” with Berg, who had previously been on supervised release, but was not under supervision, Parnow said.

Berg was arrested twice in 2021 for vandalism-related incidents. In Jan. 2021, while on parole, he was arrested after he caused damage inside a laundromat, broke the windows of 11 cars and fought with a police officer. In April that year he was arrested on suspicion of committing felony vandalism and battery on a police officer.

As of Thursday morning Berg was booked into Sonoma County jail.

Police are asking for the public’s help in collecting evidence for other reported cases of vandalism, including "surveillance footage, instruments of the crime (i.e. rocks), fingerprints, and biological evidence,“ according to the news alert.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org or 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.