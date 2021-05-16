Subscribe

Petaluma man arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 15, 2021, 8:31PM
A Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges Saturday morning after a family member told police he had choked her, brandished a sword and threatened to kill her.

Jeremy Johnson, 41, also was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon and criminal threats after he surrendered after several hours, according to a news release issued by Petaluma Police Sgt. Ryan Suhrke.

Petaluma police responded about 10:05 p.m. Friday and helped the victim leave the area. She was treated and released by waiting Petaluma Fire Department paramedics. Johnson was inside the apartment with a friend, refusing to come out, according to the news release.

Assuming that Johnson was armed, officers called hostage negotiators and attempted to speak with him by cellphone and through the backdoor balcony. Negotiations continued for several hours and officers maintained their perimeter throughout the night.

The department’s investigations unit later took over, and a detective talked with Johnson for nearly two hours before he agreed to peacefully surrender at 11 a.m. Saturday, Suhrke said.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail. The sword was later recovered from the apartment, police said.

Petaluma police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who has additional information to contact them at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

