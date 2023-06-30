A Petaluma man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder in Rohnert Park after officials said he shot at a person inside a car.

The shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in a residential area on Burton Avenue near Bernice Avenue, but it was not immediately reported to authorities, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety in a news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6981181&lat=38.3369858&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The person in the vehicle reported the shooting to police Monday. They were not injured, and no other injuries had been reported, police said.

Richard Brandon Meza, 30, of Petaluma, allegedly followed the person to Burton Avenue, where they got into a verbal confrontation, according to the release.

At one point, Meza pointed a handgun at the person and fired once, police said, striking the driver’s side door of the other vehicle. Meza then drove off.

On Wednesday, Rohnert Park detectives, with help from the Petaluma Police Department, found Meza and his vehicle, as well as a handgun, on Eastwood Drive near Sultana Drive in Petaluma.

Meza was taken into custody without incident on suspicion of attempted murder, making criminal threats, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the release said.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact Detective Ramirez at 707-588-3597.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.