A man was arrested this weekend after driving under the influence with two small children in the car, authorities said.

Eric PabloGarcia, 30, of Petaluma was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment, resisting arrest, and driving without a license, police said.

Around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a possible DUI with a description of the car and license plate number, according to a news release issued Sunday.

Police found the car in a parking lot inside an apartment complex in the 500 block of Lakeville Circle. While attempting to park, PabloGarcia had crashed into a curb, authorities said.

After conducting a DUI investigation, police determined PabloGarcia drove while under the influence of alcohol with two small children, ages 4 and 1, inside the car, officials said.

PabloGarcia completed breath tests indicating his blood alcohol content was .31 and .32, approximately four times the legal limit, police said.

After being handcuffed, PabloGarcia resisted and pulled away from officers, police said, adding that officers forced him to the ground, as a result.

A records check also indicated PabloGarcia was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license, police said.

The children were released to family members, police said.

He was transported to the hospital for medical clearance, police said. He was later booked into the Sonoma County jail.

