Petaluma man arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving

A Petaluma man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with felony drunken driving after police said he ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle and then hit a tree as he tried to flee.

Brian Kane, 49, is suspected of colliding with another car at the intersection of Bodega Avenue and North Webster Street about 8:53 p.m. after running a red light, according to a news release from Petaluma Police Sgt. Rick Cox.

Kane’s 2016 white Chevrolet pickup crashed into a black 2019 Hyundai traveling west in the intersection on a light, police said.

The crash caused the victim to lose control of her vehicle and drive up on the sidewalk. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The suspect’s car crashed into a traffic signal pole, according to the news release.

Witnesses told police that after the collision, Kane reversed and tried to speed off with a damaged front end and only three tires, the bottom of his truck scraping the road. He then hit a tree, partially uprooting it, and witnesses helped him out of his truck and kept him at the scene until officers arrived, Cox said in the statement.

An officer conducted field sobriety tests on Kane, who performed poorly, and arrested him on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and causing injury, police said. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He was later booked at Sonoma County Jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.