Petaluma man arrested on suspicion of hitting man with a large rock

A Petaluma man was arrested Tuesday night in Petaluma after hitting another man with a large rock and fleeing, according to police.

The Petaluma Police Department responded to a call just before 9:50 p.m. Tuesday reporting an assault in the parking lot of a business on the 1000 block of Lakeville Street, according to a Nixle alert.

The caller said the suspect had hit him in the head with a rock following an argument.

The man struck by the rock was taken to a local hospital by the Petaluma Fire Department for visible but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the alert.

The victim and witnesses at the scene told police they last saw the suspect headed south on Hopper Street toward the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Petaluma police, including the K9 unit, began searching for the suspect and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office used their helicopter to scan the area, according to the alert.

As authorities continued searching, witnesses to the assault saw the suspect at the Mary Isaak Shelter on Hopper Street and called the Petaluma police dispatch. An officer arrived and detained the suspect, who was later identified by the victim.

Adan Lopez-Aguilera, 30, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Sonoma County Jail and his bail was set at $30,000.

Lopez-Aguilera was found guilty of driving under the influence in 2019 and then of driving with a suspended license in 2021. When he was arrested Tuesday, he had two outstanding warrants for not complying with his probation for these convictions, according to court records.

Petaluma police are asking that anyone who witnessed the suspected assault to contact Officer N. Bautista at 707-781-1272 or nbautista@cityofpetaluma.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.