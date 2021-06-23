Petaluma man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

A Petaluma man has been charged with attempted murder in a stabbing near the city’s downtown last week, authorities said.

The incident began with an argument between two homeless men just before 9 a.m. on June 17 near the train tracks at Caulfield Lane and Hopper Street, according to Petaluma police.

Both men were intoxicated, said Lt. Nick McGowan.

When police arrived, they found a 51-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound to his chest, McGowan said. Bystanders were applying pressure to his wound to slow the blood.

The man was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, McGowan said. Police did not have information about his condition on Wednesday.

Edwin Torres, 48, is suspected of stabbing the man with a fixed-blade knife, McGowan said.

Torres was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon. He remained in custody on Wednesday in lieu of $1 million bail.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office has charged Torres with felony attempted murder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Monday in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Police believe the two men did not have "any kind of relationship“ prior to the incident, McGowan said.

The stabbing occurred in “an area that’s commonly frequented by our unsheltered individuals,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.