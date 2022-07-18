Petaluma man charged with murder in downtown stabbing

A Petaluma man has been charged with murder in last week’s fatal stabbing of a Novato resident.

The charge against Alejandro Sanchez, 23, was filed Monday by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

He is being held without bail at the Sonoma County jail and is scheduled to enter a plea in Sonoma County Superior Court on July 25.

Court records show Sanchez retained an attorney but that person could not be immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon.

His twin brother, Luis Sanchez, also was arrested in connection with the July 10 killing in downtown Petaluma.

He has been accused of assault with a deadly weapon. Luis Sanchez was released after posting bail and had not been charged as of Monday.

The brothers, both of Petaluma, are suspects in the death of Adolfo Martinez Pena.

Petaluma police Lt. Jeremy Walsh said Martinez Pena was killed following an argument that led to a fight. There’s no indication that the victim knew the suspects.

“Their first encounter with each other was that night,” Walsh said Monday.

Just before 2 a.m. July 10, Petaluma police were called to the 100 block of Keller Street regarding a person who had reportedly been assaulted.

Investigators determined the altercation took place in the parking structure along Keller Street before it moved into the road, Walsh said.

An officer found Martinez Pena in the road with “multiple puncture wounds,” according to the Police Department.

A friend advised officers that the victim also had been attacked with a baseball bat.

Emergency personnel performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on Martinez Pena, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined Alejandro Sanchez was in San Pablo, where San Pablo police officers took him into custody Thursday.

His brother also was arrested on Thursday, but at an unspecified location.

Police are continuing to investigate the killing and ask that witnesses or anyone with video footage or information come forward.

Loved ones set up a makeshift memorial for Martinez Pena along Keller Street. They have described him as a kind, even-tempered man who enjoyed skateboarding

