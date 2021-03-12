Petaluma man denied parole in 1982 beating death of his wife

A Petaluma man who was sentenced to prison for the 1982 beating death of his wife was denied parole this week after state officials decided he was not ready for release.

Larry Richard Bunke, 71, testified before a panel of the California Board of Prison Terms on Tuesday as part of the parole hearing, which stemmed from the second-degree murder conviction in the death of his wife, Linda Bunke, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The pair had separated for more than a week when Bunke went to their Petaluma home in May of 1982 unannounced and attacked Linda Bunke when she arrived at the residence.

Linda Bunke tried to flee but her estranged husband caught up to her and began beating her with his fists, the District Attorney’s Office said. She eventually stumbled into a neighbor’s driveway and collapsed.

Bunke, who had split open his own hand during the attack, left the area but returned minutes later and carried Linda Bunke into their home, where he continued to beat her with a belt while she was unconscious. The couple’s two children were away at the time of the attack, the statement said.

Linda Bunke, who was 31, died five days later at a hospital. She had head injuries, broken bones in her face and cuts to multiple internal organs, among other serious injuries, prosecutors said.

In court, Bunke admitted to punching his wife several times but said he did so to quiet her screams and find out where one of their daughters was, according to trial testimony. Her fatal head injuries happened when he accidentally dropped her as he tried to get her into the house, he said during his trial.

Linda Bunke’s family attended Tuesday’s parole hearing, in which the state parole panel determined Bunke continues to blame others for his wife’s death and displays unresolved anger issues, the District Attorney’s Office said.

He won’t be eligible for parole until 2024, though he could petition for an earlier hearing, according to the statement.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.