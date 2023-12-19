Petaluma man dies in fatal motorcycle collision west of city

A Petaluma man has been identified as the motorcyclist who was killed last week in a collision that occurred west of the city.

James Antonini II, 52, died Dec. 13 in a crash along Bodega Avenue, west of Rohde Lane, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

The site is about 2 miles outside Petaluma’s city limits.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Antonini was heading west on Bodega. Witnesses told authorities he was passing vehicles by going over the double-yellow lane dividers.

At about 5:15 p.m., he collided with a Mazda SUV as it turned left from southbound Ahern Lane onto eastbound Bodega, the CHP said.

Antonini, who was thrown from his motorcycle, suffered major injuries.

Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

