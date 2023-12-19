Petaluma man dies in fatal motorcycle collision west of city
A Petaluma man has been identified as the motorcyclist who was killed last week in a collision that occurred west of the city.
James Antonini II, 52, died Dec. 13 in a crash along Bodega Avenue, west of Rohde Lane, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.
The site is about 2 miles outside Petaluma’s city limits.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Antonini was heading west on Bodega. Witnesses told authorities he was passing vehicles by going over the double-yellow lane dividers.
At about 5:15 p.m., he collided with a Mazda SUV as it turned left from southbound Ahern Lane onto eastbound Bodega, the CHP said.
Antonini, who was thrown from his motorcycle, suffered major injuries.
Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: