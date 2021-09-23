Petaluma man files lawsuit against North Bay Animal Services

North Bay Animal Services is facing a lawsuit that claims the shelter unnecessarily euthanized a man’s cat within hours of picking up the animal from a neighborhood street.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26 in Sonoma County Superior Court, alleges animal control officers from North Bay Animal Services, which has managed the Petaluma shelter since 2018, found Mark Kimberly’s 18-year-old cat, Kaytie, about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2020. Hours later, the cat was euthanized, a decision that sits at the heart of the ongoing lawsuit.

James Cobb, Mark Kimberly’s Santa Rosa-based attorney, said his client wasn’t contacted until after the animal was put down, and that Kimberly grew frustrated with North Bay Animal Services’ response to his inquiries.

“The lack of a transparent response raised concern and unease for Mr. Kimberly, which encouraged Mr. Kimberly to file suit for the alleged breach of mandatory duties and obligations under the law by NBAS personnel,” Cobb said.

Cobb said that Kimberly is seeking damages in the lawsuit, but did not specify an amount. Trial is set to begin in Sonoma County Superior Court on Jan. 4, 2022.

California law prohibits animal shelters from euthanizing stray dogs or cats within six business days of the animal’s capture.

The law makes exceptions for sick, suffering or badly injured animals. North Bay Animal Services Executive Director Mark Scott said medical professionals determined that was the case for Kaytie. Kimberly’s daughter, Carly Kimberly, disagreed.

“She had simply wandered off down the street. All she needed was to be given a little food, water and a warm place to wait until we could pick her up,” Carly Kimberly said in a message posted on GoFundMe.

Scott said North Bay Animal Services received a call from a concerned resident who reported the cat was injured and possibly dying. An animal control officer then picked up the cat and took it to VCA North Park Animal Hospital in Rohnert Park for a medical exam. Scott said the veterinarian deemed the cat to be suffering and recommended euthanization.

“Getting it to a medical professional that says this is the best thing to end this suffering, then that’s the recommendation of the vet,” Scott said. “We, not being there, rely heavily on them. It’s not something we would try to second guess a professional like that. VCA is a very good hospital.”

Kimberly, though, alleged that he received no notification that his cat was taken by animal control - a requirement under California law - until after his cat was euthanized. Scott said that the owner was unknown, so there was no one to contact.

On the GoFundMe page, Kimberly’s advocates also claim that Kimberly attempted to retrieve Kaytie’s medical exam records from North Bay Animal Services. After a struggle, he did obtain the record only to find that it said there did not appear to be a sufficient reasoning behind the euthanization, according to messaging on the group’s fundraising page. It was not immediately clear which organization provided that medical record.

The Argus-Courier has not been able to independently review the contents of the medical examination.

Cobb said Kimberly’s lawsuit is intended to keep other community members from experiencing the same loss.

“Mr. Kimberly hopes to eliminate the likelihood of others suffering the loss of a loved pet, raise public awareness on the policies and procedures of “no-kill” shelters, and for damages,” Cobb said in the email.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.