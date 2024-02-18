A local man was sentenced to 25 years in prison last week for several crimes “relating to domestic abuse and witness intimidation,” the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office announced.

David Charles Moon, 43, pleaded guilty to a raft of crimes on Jan. 12 following a spree that included burglary, domestic abuse inflicting corporal injury, and dissuading a witness. Petaluma Police Department detectives led the investigation into Moon’s crimes.

“Mr. Moon has a well-documented history of terrorizing members of the community. His violent crimes against others, as well as his calculated efforts to avoid being held responsible for them, has officially come to an end,” said District Attorney Carla Rodriguez following the Thursday sentencing by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge.

According to authorities, Moon assaulted a former girlfriend in her home in November 2022, choking the victim with his hands and a pillow. Later he terrorized the victim in an attempt to silence her, vandalizing her car on April 9, 2023, and using an encrypted messaging platform to send her several anonymous texts.

“It’s going to be refreshing to put your lifeless body on the ground and your spirit in the sky,” he wrote in one of the messages, according to the DA’s office.

Later that same evening, Petaluma police found Moon’s car at his parents’ home in Petaluma. Moon was able to flee in his vehicle, and a high-speed chase ensued through downtown Petaluma. Police broke off the chase due to safety concerns and Moon got away, according to the DA’s office.

Four days later, U.S. Marshal agents caught up to Moon in Marin. He attempted to flee on foot but they apprehended him, finding a loaded handgun and methamphetamine in his possession.

Petaluma police detectives monitored Moon’s calls while he was in Sonoma County jail, and learned that he and another man were conspiring to get rid of “a large number of firearms and drugs” being held at a Contra Costa County storage unit.

The detectives received a search warrant for the storage unit and there found multiple firearm silencers, over 62 pounds of ammunition, an assault rifle, over 10 ounces of cocaine, and “ghost guns,” a type of firearm typically assembled by the user which lacks an identifying serial number.

While pleading guilty last month to residential burglary, two separate offenses of domestic violence, and dissuading a witness, Moon also admitted to injuring the victim when he burglarized her home and to the fact that he had a prior “strike” related to a 2007 kidnapping case.

Records show Moon has a long criminal history as well as longstanding mental health issues. In 1999, at 18 years old, his parents filed a five-day emergency protective order after he threatened to kill them and burn down their house, according to San Francisco Chronicle news reports.

In the years that followed, he spent some time in a psychiatric hospital, was arrested twice for assault and battery (those cases were dismissed), and was convicted for felony theft in 2002.

In early 2007, San Rafael police arrested Moon for posing as an FBI agent to pull over a couple in their car, kidnap a man and hold him for ransom. He was later charged with several felonies in that case, including kidnapping for ransom, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, evading arrest and impersonating an officer.

