Family members have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Sonoma Mountain Parkway as Conrad Lawson, 24, of Petaluma.

“My wife and I are, of course, devastated by the loss of our son,” said Lawson’s father, Stanton Lawson. “Right now we are just trying to get through each day. We stay strong for his two brothers, Martin (Conrad’s twin brother) and Cody.”

On Friday, July 14, a little before 7 p.m., Lawson was riding his motorcycle northbound on Sonoma Mountain Parkway approaching Linnet Lane. According to Petaluma police, his motorcycle collided with a minivan turning left from Linnet Lane into Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said there is no indication alcohol was a factor.

Lawson grew up in Petaluma and graduated from Casa Grande High School. He worked as a content marketing specialist at Sequoia Senior Solutions, an in-home healthcare service provider owned and operated by his father.

Lawson’s Facebook page shows him to be an accomplished musician who wrote and performed music on multiple instruments.

Stanton Lawson said the family is planning a memorial service, tentatively set for Aug. 5, at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma campus.

“We are also in the process of setting up a scholarship fund in his name to benefit music and/or creative arts students at SRJC,” he said.