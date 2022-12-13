Authorities on Monday released the identity of a Petaluma man killed over the weekend in a fatal crash on a Marin County road that investigators said was drenched by rain.

Miles Walter Kintz, 22, was pronounced dead at the collision scene on Point Reyes Petaluma Road, north of Hicks Valley Road, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were dispatched to the area, which is about six miles southwest of Petaluma, around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation determined Kintz was heading south in a 2000 Subaru Impreza when he lost control, entered the opposite lane and struck a 1999 Honda Accord heading north, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but officials added that the road was wet from recent rainfall.

According to the National Weather Service, areas near the crash site received about 1.25 inches of rain between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Roads definitely would have been wet,” said Sarah McCorkle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey. “Looks like it was raining consistently.”

She added that conditions had cleared by the time of the collision and there shouldn’t have been issues with visibility.

Both cars had significant damage, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Regrettably (Kintz), who was the sole occupant of the Subaru, was discovered unconscious, unresponsive, and in cardiac arrest within his vehicle post impact,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release.

A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing will be done this week and the exact cause of death is being investigated.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, although drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors.

The Honda’s driver suffered major injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the CHP.

Point Reyes Petaluma Road was closed between San Antonio and Hicks Valley roads for about three hours during Saturday’s investigation.

