Petaluma man said to have fired gun in neighborhood is arrested after police standoff

A Petaluma man is in jail Sunday after police say he fired a gun during a dispute with a neighbor, an incident which led to a three-hour standoff involving about a dozen police patrol vehicles and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1.

Zachary Lindenbusch, 31, was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats, negligent discharge of a firearm and probation violation following the ordeal, which started shortly after 10 a.m. in west Petaluma, when neighbors called police to report a man stalking Wallace Court with a handgun.

Lindenbusch fired the gun at least once, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officials did not say what he had aimed at or where the bullet went.

The reported shot came during a second trip to a neighbor’s home after an initial confrontation, and nobody was injured during the incident, police said.

The report of gunfire prompted a heavy response from law enforcement, including a dozen police vehicles, several sheriff’s deputies and the Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter to Wallace Court off Bodega Avenue.

The Petaluma Police Department Crisis Response Unit responded as well, after officers located Lindenbusch at his home. As the incident wore on, police warned the public via social media to steer clear of the area.

“Petaluma Police Department is currently involved in a police activity in the area of Wallace Court and Oak Hill Park,” officials said on Twitter at 1:01 p.m., adding “residents of the immediate area are requested to shelter in place.”

Lindenbusch agreed to give himself up after about three hours.

Police would later search his home, where they reported finding five rifles, a handgun, a shotgun and numerous rounds of ammunition. His bail was set at $100,000, police said.