Petaluma man sentenced to 18 years for sexually abusing minor

A Petaluma man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex crimes committed against a young girl, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Benjamin Meza-Perez, 41, received the sentence handed down by Judge Dana Simonds after pleading no contest to felony counts of lewd acts with a minor under 14, and one felony count of dissuading a witness.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in September 2020, after a friend of the anonymous victim reported to Child Protective Services that she suspected her friend was being sexually abused. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety led the investigation into the report.

Detectives learned that Meza-Perez had been sexually abusing the victim since she was 11 years old, and that during several incidents the man used force in the abuse.

Law enforcement also uncovered a text message that Meza-Perez sent to the victim, in which he confessed to the abuse, apologized and asked for forgiveness. He also asked the girl not to disclose the abuse to law enforcement, and to change any statements that she may have already made about the sexual abuse.

As a result of his no-contest plea, Meza- Perez will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch called the prison sentence “very appropriate” and applauded the victim for her disclosure to authorities that led to Meza-Perez’s arrest.

“This young victim showed incredible courage in discussing these incidents with law enforcement,” Ravitch said in the news release.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.