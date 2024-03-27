A Petaluma man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison after being convicted of molesting a girl in early 2022.

Brian Douglas Schmitt Sr., 78, was sentenced by Sonoma County Judge Robert LaForge, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

A jury convicted Schmitt on Jan. 29 of two counts each of lewd acts upon a child and oral copulation or sex penetration involving a child.

“This defendant put the victim, and victim’s entire family, through a devastating experience. We hope this jury’s verdict, and the court’s sentence, give them some sense of solace,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement.

Court records show the molestation took place in early 2022 when the victim, identified as Jane Doe, was 7 or 8 years old.

She told investigators Schmitt, who she referred to as a “fake grandpa,” had touched her under her underwear.

The girl lived in Contra Costa County, and Schmitt was described by the District Attorney’s Office as “a trusted member of the victim’s family” who spent time with the girl.

Jane Doe reported the abuse to relatives in July 2022, and they confronted Schmitt before reporting to Petaluma police.

According to court records, investigators searched Schmitt’s computer and found computer-generated images of children in sexual positions.

Prosecutors charged him Aug. 19, 2022, and he was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing last year.

His jury trial included about seven days of testimony and arguments before he was convicted.

During the sentencing hearing, Schmitt apologized to the victim and her family while attributing his behavior to marijuana, prosecutors said.

