Petaluma man sentenced to eight years in pimping case

A Petaluma man was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison Monday after pleading no contest in a pimping case involving two victims.

Lane Robert Norman, 22, was convicted in October of two counts of pimping and one count of giving a minor cocaine, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

“Sex trafficking continues in our county and the public is encouraged to speak up and contact law enforcement if they see anything suspicious,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Sonoma County Superior Court, Norman had been charged with prostituting a 17-year-old girl and giving her cocaine from March through May of 2018.

Officials only identified the girl as Jane Doe.

Norman was also charged with pimping a second victim from December 2019 through May 19, 2021. She is identified in the criminal complaint only by the initials “C.L.”

Norman was armed with a gun during these periods and committed the activity across Sonoma County and other parts of the state, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Specific locations weren’t immediately available, but the District Attorney’s Office indicated the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department participated in the investigation into Norman.

The Santa Rosa and Petaluma police departments also were involved in the investigation, which uncovered “digital evidence, financial records and witnesses” that led to Norman’s arrest.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa in May and entered his no-contest plea in October.

A second defendant was identified as Jason Lopez-Willis, 22, of Santa Rosa.

Lopez-Willis was convicted in September after pleading no contest to charges of pimping and pandering.

In October, Lopez-Willis was sentenced to four years in prison for pimping and pandering. He also was sentenced for a probation violation following a 2020 conviction of assault with force likely to result in great bodily harm.

The assault happened in 2019 when Lopez-Willis and another person attacked a man at the Santa Rosa transit mall and he punched the victim multiple times in the face, according to court records.

