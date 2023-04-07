A Petaluma man was convicted last month by a Marin County jury and sentenced to 80 days in jail for attacking a woman’s car and calling her racial slurs in October 2022 at a Novato shopping center parking lot.

Robert Lynn Thorne, who was 39 at the time of the crime, was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 80 day in jail, one year of probation, 15 hours of volunteer work and $270 in fines and fees, according to a news release from the Marin County District Attorney’s Office.

In October, a Black woman at the Novato Fair Shopping Center reported to police that Thorne, who is white, yelled racial slurs at her and spat on the hood of her car. He also kicked her car door and scratched its paint, which caused about $1,000 in damage, she said.

Thorne was arrested two hours later.

Deputy District Attorney Zach Harmon, with assistance from hate crime investigator William Reid, proved that Thorne’s bias or hatred toward the woman because of her race motivated his actions and violated her civil rights, the news release said.

“Hate crimes harm not only the victim, but also our community,” Marin County District Attorney Lori E. Frugoli said in the release. “We thank the victim for standing up and reporting this crime to the Novato Police Department. We thank the jury for their jury service and for returning a guilty verdict on this disturbing and harmful crime.”

A hate crime is defined by California state law as a crime against a person, group or property motivated by the victim’s real or perceived protected social group.

