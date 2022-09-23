Petaluma man suspected of assault in SMART rock-throwing incident

A Petaluma man was shocked with a stun gun, restrained and arrested Thursday after allegedly throwing rocks at compliance officers who were attempting to remove him from train tracks, according to law enforcement.

Matthew Bowe, a 29-year-old Petaluma transient, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer and felony violation of probation, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department.

Police received a call at about 12:28 p.m. Thursday from Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit code compliance officers who reported a man had thrown large rocks at them as they were trying to remove him from nearby tracks, according to the release.

Police said the rocks were large enough to have caused “great bodily injury or death.”

Petaluma traffic officers who were in the area tried to detain Bowe but he defied their commands and fled, police said. They searched the area but failed to locate him.

At around 4:24 p.m., a Petaluma police officer spotted Bowe walking on northbound Highway 101 near West Sierra Drive in Cotati.

Bowe was ordered to stop but refused and yelled expletives before running away, according to police.

Petaluma officers pursued him for nearly a half-mile.

Bowe had shown a propensity for violence and was continually confrontational, police saide. Officers eventually drew their stun gun and warned Bowe several times that he would be shocked if he didn’t stop, authorities said.

An officer deployed his stun gun, which struck Bowe but was not effective.

Bowe continued to flee over a fence and was eventually stopped in the 100 block of Cervantes Drive in Cotati. Officers took Bowe “to the ground” using a safety restraint device.

No officers were hurt during the incident, according to the release.

Bowe was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. After he was released he was booked into the Sonoma County jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.