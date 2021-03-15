Petaluma man suspected of sexually assaulting multiple girls

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Petaluma Police Det. Matthew Parnow at (707) 778-4444.

A 36-year-old Petaluma man was arrested Monday after police say they uncovered evidence sexual abuse and sexual assault against at least three girls.

Sergio Gonzalez-Guerra’s arrest this week follows what Petaluma Police described as a yearlong investigation stemming from an initial report February 2020, according to a news release from the department.

That first report came from a minor who told investigators Gonzalez-Guerra sexually abused her several times while living with her family four years ago when she was 13 to 14, and that the man had also sexually assaulted her then-12-year-old sister, according to the release.

During the investigation, police say Det. Matthew Parnow identified a third victim who made similar allegations about the grooming behavior Gonzalez-Guerra exhibited while living with her family at a different residence when she was 10. And police believe a fourth victim may still come forward.

Petaluma Police Sgt. Paul Gilman said the investigation was initially bogged down due to coronavirus-related restrictions, which prevented in-person interviews at Redwood Children Center, the Santa-Rosa based child-advocacy center where specialists are trained to conduct forensic interviews with children.

Gonzalez-Guerra remained in Sonoma County Jail on Monday afternoon in lieu of $260,000 bail. He is due in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and does not yet have an attorney on file.

Gilman said these types of cases, which the Petaluma Police Department often deals with, can be difficult, involving complex combinations of young children, family dynamics and trust.

“It’s one of those things we deal with quite a bit,” Gilman said. “I wish that wasn’t the case.”