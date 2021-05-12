Petaluma man suspected of throwing Molotov cocktail at woman

A Petaluma man has been arrested on suspicion of creating a Molotov cocktail and using it to burn a woman and her belongings.

Jesus Orosco, 43, was arrested Monday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats and threatening a police officer, Petaluma police said in a statement.

The unidentified woman suffered minor burns on her feet. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Officers responded to a call at 5:31 p.m. at Lynch Creek under the North McDowell Boulevard bridge about a woman who possibly had been set on fire, police said.

Orosco and the woman had been camping under the bridge when he became upset with her. Police said he lit a partially used bottle of alcohol on fire and threw it at a mattress that she was on.

Two witnesses called 911 and confronted Orosco, who then started to put out the fire.

When officers arrived, Orosco became angry and threatened to kill an officer, police said. He was transported to Sonoma County Jail and his bail was set at $250,000.