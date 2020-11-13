Petaluma man suspected of trying to rob cashier arrested

A Petaluma man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempting to rob a grocery store cashier, police said.

Gabriel McGill, who authorities say is homeless and on felony probation, was taken into custody in front of the Grocery Outlet Store on East Washington Street near downtown Petaluma, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

Police went to the store at about 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a person who had assaulted a cashier and demanded money. The person who called police also said the suspect was outside the store.

Officers learned the cashier defended against McGill’s assault and prevented him from taking money from the store, police said. The department did not specify how McGill allegedly assaulted the cashier, who was not injured, in the news release. Officials did not immediately return calls requesting an interview Thursday night.

McGill was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and probation violation.

