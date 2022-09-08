Petaluma man threatens construction worker with knife, tries to swim away, police say

A transient tried to stab a construction worker Wednesday before attempting to elude authorities by jumping into the Petaluma River, police said.

Michael Thorne, 37, is suspected of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, making criminal threats, resisting arrest and vandalism, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Investigators believe he got into an argument with the construction worker at the Riverfront housing development at Bautista and Soto ways.

Thorne threatened to kill the worker before stabbing the tires of vehicles at the scene, police said. At least one tire was flattened.

He fled through the construction site when police officers arrived and, on at least three occasions, entered homes being built before reaching the eastern bank of the river, officials said.

According to police, he tried to conceal himself among foliage before jumping into the river and swimming west.

He spotted authorities, including Police Chief Ken Savano, and began swimming south toward Heritage Salvage on the opposite side of the river, officials said.

The Petaluma Fire Department responded in its watercraft and negotiated with Thorne for 10 minutes before he agreed to return to the eastern bank where he was arrested, police said.

It is Thorne’s eighth arrest since April, according to the Police Department. Last month, officials said, he was arrested on suspicion of hitting a man with a 2-foot metal pipe.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi