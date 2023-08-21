Petaluma man wearing swimsuit, boots arrested, facing weapons charges

Clad in only a Speedo swimming suit and fur-lined boots, a man was arrested in Petaluma Saturday and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of illegal weapons charges.

James Francis Johnson, 48, of Petaluma was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, using a large-capacity magazine, resisting an officer and violation of probation, officials said.

Petaluma police were called to Steamer Landing Park at 3:47 p.m. Saturday after at least one report of a man walking through the park naked. Responding officers found Johnson who was wearing only a bathing suit and boots.

Johnson, who is on probation, is required to consent to a search of his property as part of that probation, according to police.

“When they approached him he was standing near a car that was his,” said Petaluma Police Lt. Garrett Glaviano. “He had two backpacks, one on the hood of the car and one at his feet.”

The bag at Johnson’s feet contained the concealed and loaded gun and the high-capacity magazine, Glaviano said.

“The fact that it’s concealed and loaded makes it a crime,” he said. “And the fact that it’s a high-capacity magazine.”

Johnson briefly struggled with officers before being handcuffed, according to police.

