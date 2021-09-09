Petaluma man’s free speech lawsuit dealt another blow with judge’s ruling

The Petaluma man ousted amid controversy from a city committee on policing and race relations appears poised to end his legal challenge after a federal judge last week refused to restore his place on the committee.

District Judge John S. Tigar declined to force the Petaluma City Council to re-appoint 28-year-old Stefan Perez, limiting Perez’s chances of success in the lawsuit overall. Perez’s attorney, Gill Sperlein, wouldn’t say whether his client would drop the lawsuit, just that he expected some movement on the litigation in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

“What was important to us was to have Mr. Perez be able to speak on the committee,” Sperlein said. “This was never about damages or getting a bunch of money from the city.”

Since he was appointed to the 28-member committee this past spring, Perez has been a lightning rod for criticism and controversy – all linked to accusations of racist and offensive social media posts. The firestorm dominated staff time and distracted from the committee’s work, city legal representatives argued in court, culminating in hundreds of hours of staff time spent on the matter. Legal costs incurred by the city have not yet been provided after Argus-Courier requests.

“I am pleased with the court’s decision and I am not surprised,” Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett said in a text message following the judge’s ruling. “I also applaud the entire committee for staying focused and on task despite all this unnecessary drama.”

Tigar’s Aug. 31 ruling marked a second blow for Perez, who also failed in his effort to halt the committee’s work while his case worked its way through the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, with Tigar rejecting that effort Aug. 13.

Sperlein, who sought Perez’s reappointment in a letter while warning city leaders of the costly litigation to come, said his client was really seeking his spot back on the committee – not damages or money from city coffers.

“We’re disappointed,” Sperlein said in an interview last week. “We think the court got a couple of things wrong, but these First Amendment cases are always difficult…We knew we had a high bar to meet.”

In the complaint, Sperlein calls the decision to remove Perez from the committee “unconstitutional retaliation” against him for “exercising his First Amendment right to free expression” in reference to his social media posts.

Those posts, published by a Twitter user from Los Angeles, included Perez lamenting the loss of Nazi and Hitler GIFS on Twitter, and spurred calls for Perez’s ouster from some of his fellow committee members.

Perez has previously characterized the posts as jokes, and denied allegations that he is a racist, but city attorneys carefully framed his ouster as stemming from the posts’ impact on city business, rather than the posts’ content.

In the end, the judge was persuaded.

“(The) record makes clear that Perez’s speech and actions disrupted co-worker relations, interfered with Perez’s performance of his duties on the committee, and obstructed the work of the committee,” Tigar said in his ruling.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.