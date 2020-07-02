Petaluma, Marin health centers merge

The Petaluma Health Center has merged with Coastal Health Alliance, expanding the local health provider’s reach across southern Sonoma County and western Marin County.

The merger became official on July 1, said Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer at Petaluma Health Center.

“The timing of the merger reaffirms our commitment to ensuring everybody has access to high-quality care,” Toledo said. “Especially as we -- as a community, state, and country – must work to eliminate inequities in health care access for communities in rural areas, and particularly essential workers like farmworkers.”

Petaluma Health Center, which operates its flagship clinic on McDowell Boulevard as well as the Rhonert Park Health Center, serves a large Latino community. Coastal Health Alliance operates three clinic sites in Point Reyes and Bolinas in West Marin.

In Sonoma County, Latinos comprise nearly 27% of the population. Latinos represent 16% of Marin’s population and almost 19% of the workforce.

“With those numbers rising every year, it is critical that we provide high-quality health care to the labor backbone – farmworkers and essential workers – as well as residents in more rural areas in Marin and Sonoma County,” Toledo said in a statement. “The merger will increase access to care, improve quality of care, and build upon a strong and trusted relationship that was been forged over the years between patients, the community, and the two health centers.”

Merger conversations began over a year ago to ensure due diligence, with each health center’s respective Board of Directors voting in favor of the merger in December 2019, Toledo said. As a federally qualified health center, the expanded Petaluma Health Centers’ Board of Directors will be comprised of directors from both organizations. The health center organizations have worked closely together to ensure a smooth process and transition for employees and patients, Toledo said.

“As elected officials, organizations, businesses, and individuals navigate this critical period where social justice, diversity, and equity are part of our daily conversations and life, it is imperative that we invest in healthcare access, especially at a time when COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted our most vulnerable,” he said. “Every single person in our communities deserves to be healthy and thrive. We are committed to building healthier communities in Sonoma and Marin County through our thoughtful, mission-driven, and talented providers, and our dedicated leadership and staff at PHC.”

As of the merger, Petaluma Health Center now provides preventive care to almost 50,000 patients through an estimated 243,000 health care visits in Sonoma and Marin County across its 10 health care delivery sites, including a mobile health clinic, with an annual operating budget of $63 million and a staff of more than 500 employees.

To minimize any impact to patient care and to make this transition as seamless as possible, the merger will not impact patients’ current health care providers, Toledo said.

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)