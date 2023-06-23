Petaluma city leaders celebrated Juneteenth by declaring it “our country’s second independence day” in a proclamation on Monday. But before it can be added to the city’s official list of holidays, city staff and employees will have to decide which other holiday to drop.

The June 19 observance, in honor of the day in 1865 that enslaved Black people in Texas learned they were free, was described in the proclamation – ratified by the council on Monday, June 19 – as a day of “special meaning to African-Americans” and one that “has been celebrated by the African-American community for over 150 years.”

The proclamation, signed by Mayor Kevin McDonnell, also urges Petaluma residents to “become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African American history and in the heritage of our nation and city.”

Faith Ross, co-founder of Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, was present Monday to accept the official acknowledgment.

“We appreciate the fact that the city is honoring the Juneteenth holiday by giving us a proclamation,” Ross said. “But next year, if employees must work on the holiday, Petaluma could join forces with us in Santa Rosa at the Martin Luther King celebration that’s celebrated every year.”

Ross added, “I want to remind everyone that the Black community of Sonoma County has celebrated this significant event since the 1950s.”

She then read a letter from the Democratic National Committee, which said Juneteenth “serves as a reminder of new beginnings and the possibility of hope for the future.”

“On June 19, 1865, newly freed slaves didn’t know what awaited them outside of slavery, but they knew they finally had the opportunity to pursue a better life for themselves, their families and loved ones, and the generations that would follow,” the letter read. “Today, as the Black community continues to face immense trials and heartache, we recognize the meaningful progress we’ve made.”

McDonnell said during the meeting that “The city has done very good work on uplifting diversity, equity and inclusion. I’m proud of how far we’ve come.”

He added, “But we need to consider this an opportunity, and I think what the council has done is provide a bit of feedback to staff as they enter labor negotiations.”

Both McDonnell and Ross, in their comments, were referring to the fact that in order to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees, the city – during the next labor negotiation process – will need to determine which other holiday to drop.

Each year, the City Council approves 12 holidays to be observed by city employees with paid time off. For the next fiscal year, starting in July, those holidays are: Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day and Cesar Chavez Day, which replaced Columbus Day.

As City Manager Peggy Flynn explained, one of those holidays will need to be dropped from the list to make room for Juneteenth. Which one that is will “take time to negotiate” with the city’s unions, she said.

Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran suggested that a “side letter“ amendment may come into play, as the city previously used in swapping out Columbus Day for Cesar Chavez Day. However, “That would not kick in until the following year’s holiday schedule is approved,” he said.

The delay was not acceptable for some residents.

“As a Black citizen of Petaluma it was severely disappointing to hear that the city did not recognize Juneteenth this year,” said Markel Archie in a letter posted to the city website. “This is a huge disappointment and is on par with the lack of visibility and equity in this city.”

With the new fiscal year coming up, City Council members separately voted to approve the upcoming holiday schedule Monday. They approved it with a 6-1 vote, with a stipulation that Juneteenth would be adopted as a holiday beginning in the following year.

The lone dissenting vote came from Council member John Shribbs, who said that if Juneteenth is to be made a city holiday, the city should also add Indigenous People’s Day to its list of observed holidays.

Shribbs wanted to amend the motion to include Indigenous People’s Day in upcoming negotiations, but was told by McDonnell that because the roll call vote had already begun when Shribbs made the suggestion, it was too late to do so. That led to Shribbs ultimately voting “no” on the item.

“We don’t have an Indigenous People’s Day,” Shribbs said. ”We have Thanksgiving, which either needs to be converted to Indigenous People’s Day or we need to find a new date for that.“

Amelia Richardson (formerly Parreira) is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.