Petaluma Mayor Barrett not seeking re-election

Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett has announced she will not seek re-election in November, making way for a new leader to take office.

After 16 years on City Council, including the last four as the city’s elected mayor, Barrett will step down from public office, taking time to focus on her family and her personal life, Barrett said.

“My years as your mayor have been particularly satisfying,” Barrett said in an emailed statement that she also posted to her social media pages. “I have had the pleasure of working with a tremendously supportive community, a dynamic City Council, and a strong and effective City Manager. Even while operating as your ‘Mayor in Captivity’ during COVID-19 shutdowns, we still accomplished so much.”

Barrett has served the city of Petaluma for 25 years, and was first appointed to the Tree Advisory Committee in 1997. Her first bid for City Council was in 2006, and she served three consecutive terms before running for mayor in 2018. Barrett had also served on the Planning Commission.

After completing her time as mayor at the end of this year, Barrett said she plans to spend more time with her children and grandchildren, as well as travel, read, practice yoga and gardening.

A new mayor will take office in January 2023.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.