Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett appears on CNBC talking about first-in-US ban on new gas stations

Petaluma City Council’s first-in-the nation move to ban new gas stations in the city is making national headlines but Mayor Teresa Barrett said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Wednesday morning that the decision has nothing to do with being first.

The decision, according to Barrett, had everything to do with the “climate emergency” first declared in May 2019 and the city’s effort to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The city put a moratorium on new gas stations in 2019.

Barrett told anchor Carl Quintanilla that the council decided the ban would be feasible after counting that the city of roughly 60,000 people has 16 gas stations, none of which is more than 5 minutes away for anyone driving at 25 mph.

Residents seem to be on board with the ban. Barrett told the show she has heard “nothing negative by anybody in our community” about it.

Watch the full interview here.