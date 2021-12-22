Petaluma mobile home badly damaged in fire, rescued resident suffers smoke inhalation

One man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a fire burned a mobile home at a Petaluma mobile home park Tuesday.

Petaluma police arrived first at the scene at the Leisure Lake Mobile Home Park at 300 Stony Point Road, but couldn’t reach the person inside the residence because of smoke and heat. A Rancho Adobe Fire Department engine then arrived, finding light to moderate smoke coming from the home, according to a news release by the Petaluma Fire Department.

Rancho Adobe firefighters were able to get in and rescue the man inside, who was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital for evaluation as a result of smoke inhalation. He did not sustain any burns, said Battalion Chief Chad Costa

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Costa said it was “most likely related to smoking, based off what we saw in our investigation. We ruled out electrical, and we think it was something we saw burning on the chair he was sitting in.”

Damage was contained to the structure and contents inside; the estimated loss is about $75,000, according to the release. No firefighters were injured.

Costa expressed thanks to the Rancho Adobe Fire District for its assistance, and reminded Petaluma residents to make sure that Christmas lights, heaters, dryers, ovens, candles and any unused smoking materials are off, closed or put out before people go to sleep or leave the house.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.