Petaluma mobile home rent dispute prolonged until January

Residents and homeowners of the Petaluma mobile home park at the center of a controversial rent increase proposal have more than a month to sharpen their arguments against what would be a record rate hike.

Residents of the Youngstown Senior Mobile Home Park have mobilized to fight a planned $286-per-month increase detailed by the park’s new ownership group in notification taped to residents’ doors Nov. 10.

The nearly 40% increase would mark a record rent hike since Petaluma adopted its mobile home park ordinance 1993. The ordinance caps annual rent increases at 6% unless a higher amount can be agreed to in arbitration.

During a hearing Monday morning, an arbiter assigned to the dispute set a Jan. 12 meeting to allow for an extensive look at evidence and testimony.

The Los Altos-based ownership group Three Pillar Communities has argued that the nearly $300 monthly rent increase was initiated due to a rise in property tax and mortgage expenses.

“We want to provide high quality affordable housing to senior citizens in Petaluma for decades to come, and in order to do that, we need to earn a fair return on our investment,” said Three Pillar Communities co-founder Daniel Weisfield in an email to the Argus-Courier.

Those expenses were again brought up in the Monday hearing, as housing specialist Evan Livingstone said affected residents would like a more detailed calculation of the fair return needs proposed by the park owners.

“If there’s going to be any discussion of income and expenses at all at the arbitration, then the residents are entitled to know where that information came from,” Livingstone said.

Weisfield said in the email that raising monthly rent from $800 to $1,085 for a two-bedroom home is still considered affordable to "Very Low Income Renters,” or residents who earn 50% of the Area Median Income.

But resident Mary Ruppenthal, who put together a petition with dozens of signatures from fellow residents protesting the rate hike, said in a previous phone interview with the Argus-Courier that many of those living in the community were on fixed income of $1,100, and could be forced to leave the park if such a large increase were to occur.

In his email, Weisfield, the co-owner, sought to dispel the notion that residents would lose their homes as a result of the proposed increase.

“We offer a rent subsidy program, out of our own pocket, to residents who qualify,” Weisfield said. “We also help connect residents to the multitude of public programs that exist to provide housing support to senior citizens. Every resident who wants to stay in the park will be able to do so.”

Resident opposition statements, as well as reports of witnesses set to speak at the January hearing, must be submitted no later than two weeks prior to the Jan. 12 hearing date. Residents are currently raising funds to obtain an expert witness to speak on their behalf.

“I understand there are strong feelings about not being able to afford the rent increase and I get that,” said Francis Ford, an independent arbitrator employed by California Hearing Officers and appointed by the clerk of Petaluma’s mobile home park rent stabilization program. But residents should appoint only one representative to address all concerns, Ford said, and that hearing multiple versions of what is otherwise the same story would not change the overall ruling.

An attorney for park ownership raised the specter of a process that could be unfair to Three Pillar Communities, taking aim at a Sonoma County housing official over remarks made in an interview with the Argus-Courier last week.

“He is supposed to be an independent agent in this matter,” attorney Mark Alpert said, referring to Ray Tovar, Sonoma County’s affordable housing asset coordinator. “He is responsible for selecting the independent arbitrator to decide this case, not taking sides.”

Tovar, who was present at the Monday hearing on Zoom, apologized for his statement, in which he called the rent increases unfair and said he hoped the residents would prevail.

