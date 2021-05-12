Petaluma moms make senior year special for Class of 2021

Melissa Abercrombie and Deborah Smith know exactly why there are 700 high school senior pictures flashing on a digital slideshow in downtown Petaluma. And it’s no secret to them why this year’s class of graduates is being hailed via street-wide banners spanning Kentucky and D Streets and the Plaza North shopping center hailing those graduates.

In a mission borne out of the disquiet of a pandemic that has put a permanent imprint on this year’s graduating class, Abercrombie and Smith, moms to two Petaluma High School seniors, made it happen.

“We wanted to make something really sweet out of what’s been a challenging year,” Smith said.

Their kids – Petaluma seniors Calvin Smith and August Abercrombie – have been classmates since 1st grade, part of what Smith and Abercrombie called a tight-knit community. But the parents knew, from the first inklings of putting together a senior celebration, that it would have to include all area schools.

“If we were going to do it for one, we were going to do it for all,” Smith said.

The pair has championed the cause of the class of 2021 for most of the year, even starting the social media campaign #PetalumaSeniors2021 to bring more awareness – and celebration – to this year’s graduates.

Both moms said their seniors are supportive of the project.

“August is fine with it. A lot of his friends have said they thought it was fun,” Abercrombie said. “He’s kind of used to me being an embarrassing mom, so he kind of expects a little goofiness.”

Running throughout the month of May, the senior slideshow features nearly 700 students from 12 area high schools: Petaluma, St. Vincent, Credo, Casa Grande, Sonoma Academy, Cardinal Newman, Marin School of the Arts, Tech High, Carpe Diem, Sonoma Mountain, San Antonio and Valley Oaks. Smith said each of the schools on the list have at least one Petaluma student attending.

For Smith and Abercrombie, the main point was to remind seniors that they matter, and to replace, at least in part, some of the good feelings seniors have missed out on this year.

“These kids can never go back and have that senior swagger in the halls, be in the big play, that experiential milestone they’ve been looking forward to for four years,” Smith said. “For us, we’re just trying to capture some of that magic.”

The easiest thing about arranging recognition for seniors was securing sponsors for the project, Smith and Abercrombie said. Clover Sonoma, Hansel Auto Group, Diversified Stage, Exchange Bank and Lace House Linen all contributed, and East Main Design helped with graphic design, FastSigns contributed banners and Tracy Perlich with Petaluma High School’s parent association contributed accounting muscle.

“This was the easiest sell because it’s such a compelling story,” Smith said. “All we were met with was, ‘Oh my gosh, what can we do?’ That alone gave us hope.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier.