Petaluma monkey figure sparks controversy

A Petaluma man has removed a decorative monkey hanging from a rope in his front yard after learning from a police officer that neighbors complained it resembled a racist symbol.

Karl Anderson said the monkey belonged to his mother, who passed away last year. After learning that some worried the monkey on a rope represented imagery of racially motivated lynchings, Anderson said he immediately took it down.

“The last thing I’d ever want to do is say something negative about people of color or the Black Lives Matter movement, which I totally support,” he said in an interview. “I guess I’m more naïve than I thought, but it really never dawned on me that anyone would see this in a negative light. Given everything going on right now, though, I get it. I totally understand.”

This is the shot, taken from the sidewalk, of the local monkey, which has made the rounds of social media, and to some, is reminiscent enough of other deliberately threatening displays to have caused concern.

The incident sparked a controversy on social media after the group Indivisible Petaluma posted pictures of Anderson’s front yard showing the monkey figure clutching a rope hanging from a tree. It comes during a time of heightened racial tensions after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, which sparked weeks of anti-racism protests, including in Petaluma, against police brutality.

Some on social media called for Anderson to take down the monkey figurine while others faulted Indivisible Petaluma and other activists for what they said was harassing the homeowner over an innocent mistake.

Zahyra Garcia, co-chair of Indivisible Petaluma, posted on Facebook that the group believes the incident was an honest mistake. But she wrote that the group took the incident seriously because Black, indigenous, people of color or BIPOC, say they often do not feel safe.

“We take this seriously because we have heard from our BIPOC that they do not feel safe in Petaluma,” she wrote. “We do not take this lightly. We will not apologize for the IMPACT this already caused. Educate your white community. Take this seriously. Don't ever think this is okay regardless of intent. If this post offended you. Made you angry because YOU KNEW WHO THESE PPL ARE. That is called privilege.”

Anderson, who founded an organization that helps Filipino women escape indentured servitude in Saudi Arabia, said his mother purchased the monkey as a set of two, between five and six years ago, as a reminder of a beloved family pet, a spider monkey Anderson’s uncle brought to the U.S. after serving in Vietnam.

“His name was Bopper,” Anderson said. “My uncle lived at our house when I was a kid, and so did Bopper. He would get under the table and tie our shoes together. My Uncle taught him to do that … we really had fond memories of that monkey.”

Anderson said he received a visit from Officer Andrew Good of the Petaluma Police Department, acting on calls and photos that had appeared on local social media. That’s when he became aware the toy was causing distress.

“He told me I did not have to take it down but asked if I would,” Anderson said. “Frankly, I was a little shocked, because to me it was always just ‘Bopper,’ though the real Bopper looked a lot different.”

In a post on Facebook, the Petaluma Police Department said they investigated the incident and concluded that the monkey is a yard ornament. They noted that the rope was not tied in a noose, another racist symbol.

“Our investigation of this incident has uncovered nothing to indicate a crime, hate speech, or intentional racial bias, even implicit racial bias as being involved,” the police statement said. “Nothing appears suspicious and the only concern so far is a lack of situational awareness of the homeowner based on current events.”

Recent racist incidents in Petaluma and elsewhere in the country have heightened attention to racist symbols. Two weeks ago, a racial slur was drawn on an east Petaluma woman’s car, and one or more vandals have been targeting a Black Lives Matter art display at the tennis courts in Petaluma’s Leghorns Park.

In June, a noose was found hanging from a tree at Sonoma Raceway, an act that is being investigated as a hate crime. On June 18, police reported that an apparent noose seen hanging in a Rohnert Park tree near Civic Center Drive turned out to be a rope swing used by neighborhood children.

Ever since photos of Anderson’s house began circulating on Facebook and other social media sites, he said there has been extra foot traffic in front of the place, with people stopping by, he assumes, to corroborate the posted photographs.

“Someone left three flowers on my front porch, all in a row,” Anderson said. “I don’t know if this was a good thing or a bad thing. It’s really upsetting to think my mom’s monkey has caused this kind of alarm, especially since I’ve worked hard to help people who are being abused and mistreated.”

(Contact David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.)