Petaluma motorcyclist killed in Santa Rosa collision

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after he collided with a truck on Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa.

The motorcyclist, whose name is not being released pending family notification, was from Petaluma, the CHP said.

The crash happened when Gary Caselli, 80, of Valley Ford, driving a Ram truck, was going north on Stony Point, making a left turn, near Roblar Road, at about 10:23 a.m. The motorcyclist attempted to pass him on the left over double yellow lines, and crashed into the left side of the truck.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected, and pronounced dead at the site of the crash by medical personnel, CHP Officer David deRutte said in a news release.

There is no indication alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, he said in the statement.

The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the events leading up to it to call the Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

