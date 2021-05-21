Petaluma Music Festival back on, in person, for August

After shifting to a full-virtual platform in 2020 due to countywide COVID-19 closures of public entertainment events, organizers of the Petaluma Music Festival have recently announced that the three-stage, multiple-artist, 10-hour-long extravaganza will be taking place Aug. 7, live and in-person, at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

The lineup of musicians, announced this week, includes some of Sonoma County’s most popular bands: SambaDa, the Motet, the Black Sheep Brass Band, Dirty Red Barn, Mestizo Beat, Kendra McKinley, Sebastian Saint James & The Highway Poets, The Commonheart, The Monophonics, Full Moonalice and the Time Has Come Revue (featuring The New Chamber Brothers and the T Sisters), and the Bandjango Collectif featuring Stella Heath.

The event will mark the beloved nonprofit festival’s 14th year, having become a dependable local benefit event in support of school music programs throughout Petaluma. Not surprisingly, as Sonoma County cautiously emerges from over a year of suspended and canceled events, there will be some conspicuous protocols in place to protect all participants.

“Our first priority will be for everyone to be safe while enjoying the festival,” according to a statement currently posted on the festival’s website. “Under current guidelines, we are planning on having a ’Safe/Vaccinated’ festival, and we will only admit participants and attendees who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at least two weeks prior to the festival, or receive a negative test result for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to the festival.”

Producers additionally noted that with health guidelines changing constantly, the specific details of how the festival will operate to keep attendees safe could evolve over the next few months. The vaccination/negative test requirement will apply to attendees over the age of 12, and it will include all staff and volunteers, performing musicians and food and merchandise vendors. Children 12 and under will be exempt.

The last time the Petaluma Music Festival took place in 2019, producers ended up donating $60,000 to the music programs of Petaluma area public schools. Since its inception, the festival has raised and donated $385,000 for such programs.

Tickets are now on sale, and range from $55 for a basic, advance-purchase ticket to $149 for a V.I.P. pass, allowing for premium parking, shaded seating, and entrance to behind-the-scenes hospitality areas, with complimentary drinks and snacks, and special musician meet-and-greets. Regarding tickets, organizers acknowledge that the cost of producing the festival has dramatically expanded, due in part to the pandemic. With loss of income from last year’s event, ticket-buyers will now have the option of adding a donation to their purchase when making their reservations.