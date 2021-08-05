Petaluma Music Festival returns this weekend, featuring fellowship amid rising coronavirus caseload

The Petaluma Music Festival will take place this weekend, meeting the surging coronavirus caseload with what producers say is a firm commitment to the latest health requirements announced by the county.

“The event will happen, 100%,” said Cliff Eveland, music educator and executive director of the festival, which will again take place at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds after shifting to an all-virtual format last year. “There will be a live, in-person Petaluma Music Festival, operating in accordance with all current health mandates.”

Attendees are encouraged to go cashless, using debit or credit cards instead, and the kids play area that has been part of the fun in the past will be closed for 2021. There are no plans to require proof of vaccination to enter the fairgrounds, Eveland said, but he cautioned that could change if the state or the county requires it.

Some North Bay public events, such as Napa’s sold out BottleRock Music Festival this September, have recently announced they will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The ongoing Sonoma County Fun Fest, which closes on Sunday at the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, requires attendees to wear masks, but has not vaccination, though those receiving a first vaccination on site at the fairgrounds’ Jockey Club will be granted free admission to the fair and one free ride ticket.

“If we are asked to require proof of vaccination to attend an outdoor event like ours, then we will follow that change and require that,” said Eveland of the Petaluma Music Festival. “We are basically just trying to do what’s right what’s being mandated, as far as the rules are concerned. If those rules change, we’ll change with them and do what is asked of us.”

There is no state or county mandate to require vaccinations for such events, and while a county-wide mask requirement was announced for indoor settings Tuesday, masks are suggested but not required for outdoor settings such as the Petaluma Fairgrounds.

“I for one plan to where a mask whether it’s required or not,” said Eveland.

The festival’s headliners include The Motet, a popular funk-soul-jazz-rock dance band from Colorado and the San Francisco-based psychedelic-soul band Monophonics. Most of the rest of the lineup are local bands and musicians, many of whom were scheduled to do the event in 2020, and are eagerly anticipating getting to pick up where things left off, performing live at a music festival that serves as the single largest benefit for local music programs.

“I am just most looking forward to the festival environment,” said singer Stella Heath, who will perform with her group the Bandjango Colectif, marking Heath’s first festival show since the COVID-19 shut down. “I love festivals, because there is such a feeling of camaraderie, and I get to experience the music other people are making too,” she said. “[Petaluma] is also my home town and I am happy to support the music program Cliff Eveland has spearheaded.”

Petaluma’s Gio Benedetti, a member of the band The Bronze Medal Hopefuls, said in an email to the Argus-Courier that preparing for this weekend’s festival makes him feel like a metaphorical “old Italian grandfather,” someone who’s spent his life in the kitchen, cooking for a large family, sharing his dishes with loved ones.

“Now, imagine that about a year-and-a-half ago, everyone in this Italian grandfather’s family went away,” Benedetti said. “For the last year-and-a-half, this Italian grandfather has been making giant portions of delicious food — and there has been no one to share it with. Maybe once in a while there’s been a Zoom call, and the Italian grandfather gets to show the family the giant pot full of bubbling, simmering pasta sauce, or gets to do a video demonstration of how to stuff the ravioli. But it hasn’t been the same.”

For Benedetti, it’s not the food that makes the meal in this analogy, it's the pleasure of company.

“I’ve been making ‘food’ by myself and for myself for a year and a half, and I miss sharing it,” he said. “It’s not so much about the music, it’s about sharing things with other humans. That’s the Petaluma Music Festival for me. It’s a gathering where we can all share in something we love, and we can do it loudly and together and be in each others’ physical presence and talk and laugh.”

Added Bendetti, “It will be lovely and loud.”

Heath and Benedetti are clearly not alone in their anticipation of the big event.

“I’m so looking forward to playing music with my band, in my hometown, for the first time since March 14, 2020,” said Sebastian Saint James, who will perform Saturday with The Highway Poets, who’ve played the fundraiser several times in the past. “As a band, we love what it stands for.”

According to Eveland, even with the masks and other potential health restrictions, asking musicians to participate was an easy sell.

“Everyone is excited about it,” said Eveland. “Some of the best bands in the area are going to be playing. It’s going to be a great time.”

Since its first event in 2008, the Petaluma Music Festival has donated over $385,000 to Petaluma area public school music programs. Last year's all- virtual event, in which folks could watch free videos of taped performances, and could donate to the cause if inspired to do so, was a fun project for many involved, but was not much of a fundraiser.

“We basically broke even last year,” Eveland said. “We paid the bands that created videos just for our event, because we wanted to contribute to them as well as raise money for the music programs. We covered our costs, but that was about it.”

The school music programs supported by the festival are in need of an influx of cash and creative ideas, Eveland believes, making this weekend’s festival more than just a good time.

“I’d say it’s very important,” said Eveland. “The state of music programs in schools is a little precarious right now. We’ve lost some students because they became disappointed with not being able to perform in-person with other people. We’re going to have to rebuild some of these programs in order to get those students back.”