A Petaluma native has become one of 10 California judges to be appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the state Superior Court last month.

Katherine Hansen, who said she is a seventh-generation Petaluman, was appointed to the Santa Cruz County Superior Court in January following a two-year selection process, the governor’s office announced in a Jan. 31 news release. She was officially sworn in on Feb. 17.

“I’m tremendously honored to have been appointed by the governor,” Hansen said in an interview. “I see it as a huge responsibility and honor to be a part of our justice system and to be serving our justice system in a way that helps people in our community.”

In her new role, which she officially started on Monday, Feb. 21, Hansen will mainly be handling all criminal misdemeanors in Santa Cruz County. She previously was working in family law and traffic court.

Hansen grew up in Petaluma, graduating from Petaluma High School in 1993. She attended college at UC Santa Barbara, graduating in 1997. Hansen went on to attend law school at UC San Francisco, graduating with a law degree in 2000.

Throughout law school, Hansen also worked in the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office, and began working as a DA in San Francisco County after graduating from law school.

“I then went into civil practice with the hope of gaining a lot of experience, because I always had aspirations of becoming a judge,” Hansen said. “So I began in criminal practice but then moved to civil practice to broaden my experience and skill set.”

Hansen ended up becoming a partner at a national law firm based in San Francisco, and also worked at San Francisco City Hall as a legislative aide for Supervisor Sophie Maxwell. She also worked as a plaintiff’s attorney, and went on to work as a lobbyist in San Francisco for the nonprofit American Association For Justice.

After living in San Francisco for 15 years, Hansen moved back to her hometown of Petaluma, where she stayed from 2012 to 2018 before moving to Monterey County, in Carmel, with her son, Harry. There, she began working for the County Counsel’s office, which she said was a “stepping stone” to becoming a judicial officer.

Hansen was appointed as a court commissioner in June of last year.

In her interview Tuesday with the Argus-Courier, Hansen gave credit to the Petaluma community for giving her the foundation, values and inspiration to serve the public. Growing up on local farmland, Hansen said she always enjoyed – and still enjoys – Petaluma’s family-oriented charm and small-town vibe.

“When I return there anytime I visit, it still has the same charm and welcoming feel to it that it’s always had,” she said. “I appreciate growing up there very much.”

Hansen’s father, Dennis, was born and raised in Petaluma and graduated from Sonoma State University. Her mom, Linda, moved to Petaluma in her high school years from Indonesia as the daughter of a missionary, who then became a local pastor. Hansen’s parents married in their early 20s. Hansen also grew up with two younger brothers, Henry and John, who have since moved from the city.

Hansen said her free time outside of work is spent with her two rescue dogs, two cats and, most of all, her now-seventh-grader.

“He is the joy of my heart,” she said.

Now, Hansen hopes to be a positive face in the justice system, striving to be a “fair and compassionate judge” in her career that lies ahead.

“I hope to help our community members as they navigate the justice system,” she said. “The reason why I wanted to become a judge and what has motivated me my entire career is public service. I see this as the greatest opportunity to use my experience and education to serve the public.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.