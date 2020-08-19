Petaluma native Conklin runs for council

After an unsuccessful 2018 bid to win a seat on Petaluma’s City Council, one might expect 41-year-old Robert Conklin to be lining his coffers in preparation for his second attempt at the city’s highest office this fall.

But the fourth-generation Petaluman and self-described “working class guy” is taking an entirely different tack this time around, repulsed by the more than $40,000 in outside funding that poured into the 2018 council race.

Instead of collecting checks, Conklin has spent the last few weeks dusting off leftover campaign signs and updating his Facebook page, pledging his 2020 run will be entirely self-funded.

“I decided I won’t be asking for any private donations this time, I look at it as bribery,” Conklin said. “I’m going to play my own game and do it my way. If things don’t sit with my gut, then I don’t do it.”

The construction industry professional and Teamster is joining the race for the city’s 7-seat City Council, one of 8 candidates vying for three seats up for reelection held by incumbents Mike Healy, Gabe Kearney and Kathy Miller. Besides the three incumbents, other challengers in the race are Dennis Pocekay, Susan Kirks, Brian Barnacle and Lizzie Wallack.

As with his first attempt to win a seat at the dais, Conklin says he wants to be a voice that represents the needs and concerns of working class families, viewing the current council as out-of-touch. It’s something he considers to be doubly important this election season, as he watches the economic downturn spurred by the coronavirus batter the pocketbooks of friends, family and colleagues.

“What I bring to the table is my perspective,” Conklin said. “I can say that as a working, family person in Petaluma – I may not have all the answers, but I can give my two cents to issues at hand. Right now, there’s no voice on the council that speaks to working class people.”

The Petaluma High School graduate lives in the east side of town with his wife, Gina, and two young kids. He prides himself on his involvement with labor rights in Sonoma County and his hands-on experience working on everything from utility pipeline construction, municipal infrastructure projects and helping to repair his hometown’s famously dilapidated streets.

It’s this life experience, coupled with his family’s 100-year history in Petaluma, that Conklin says shapes the way he looks at some of the most important – as well as most controversial – issues facing Petaluma.

For Conklin, more time ought to be spent on fixing the city’s infrastructure and its housing shortage, and less time on issues he sees as distracting and overly politicized.

“We need affordable housing, but we need to also recognize that every infill project is going to cause havoc on already-taxed water, horrible traffic and roads that are crumbling,” Conklin said. “Our town is imploding and people are worried about the bathtub art installation? We’ve got bigger issues here.”

Along with a desire to refocus city council’s attention onto matters that directly affect the lives of average Petaluma families, Conklin says he supports a more measured reopening strategy to avoid another surge in COVID-19 cases, worried that people will let their guards down if doors fly open too fast.

He’s also a passionate proponent of districting local elections in Petaluma, a reorganization that he views as a way to improve representation of different areas of the city.

Regarding the national Black Lives Matter movement, which has spawned a handful of demonstrations and art installations throughout town, Conklin expressed support for more dialogue and open conversation among all members of the community.

“Black lives do matter, and progress is having conversations,” Conklin said. “I’m a cisgender white male, what do I really know about this? I want to know, I want to learn, I’m here and my ears are open. It would be frightening to lose the ability to have conversations with each other.”

Conklin chooses to focus squarely on his perspective and life experience as his leading qualifications, and has not yet released endorsements or opinions on any of the ballot measures Petaluma voters will see in November.

“Will I win? I don’t know,” Conklin said. “But at least I can say, ‘this is how I want this to be done’, and to tell people they can keep their money. I feel I am the true representation for Petaluma’s working families.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)