Petaluma nonprofit launches rebate program for rainwater catching

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 20, 2022, 6:15AM

For more information

Visit the Daily Acts web site or email Noelle Johnson at Gold Ridge Resource Conservation District at noelle@goldridgercd.org.

The Petaluma-based education nonprofit Daily Acts has announced a countywide program that will offer residents rebates for installing rainwater catchment systems, as part of efforts to save water amid an ongoing drought.

In a partnership with Sonoma Water, the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership, the cities of Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as the Gold Ridge and Sonoma Resource Conservation Districts, leaders with Daily Acts and Sherwood Design Engineers will launch the rebate program in an informational webinar from 5:30-7 p.m. May 5.

“Whether you are interested in installing a smaller barrel system or larger system using 5,000-gallon (High Density Poly Ethylen) tanks to offset potable water use in your urban or rural landscape, we hope you will join us at this kickoff event to learn more about this exciting opportunity to capture the rain,” the group said Monday in an emailed press release.

The program, funded by Sonoma County and the California Department of Water Resources, will assist residents in designing and installing roof rainwater catchment systems for outdoor watering, and will provide technical assistance and rebates toward materials costs.

Webinar attendees will receive information about submitting an application, design support, the differences and benefits of barrel vs. tank systems and how to assess the quality of rainwater.

The rebate program will be available on a first-come, first served basis until funding runs out.

