Petaluma nonprofit leads nationwide push to bring attention to plight of senior dogs

For the third year in a row, Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary, a Petaluma-based nonprofit rescue organization dedicated to saving senior, large-breed dogs in California, will partner with senior dog rescue organizations from across the United States to present Saving Senior Dogs Week.

Running from Oct. 25-31, the week-long national social media campaign, founded by Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary executive director Alice Mayn, aims to raise funds and awareness of the struggles homeless senior dogs endure, and the joys of adopting them.

“There is a perception that senior dogs are harder to adopt, especially those that have been traumatized earlier in their lives,” Mayn said in a phone interview. “I wanted to educate the public and bring the senior dog rescues together to let people know that they are out there. I also hope to encourage others to start senior rescues because there needs to be more of us.”

There are more than 10,000 animal rescue organizations nationwide, but fewer than 50 of those are dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing senior dogs.

As part of Saving Senior Dogs Week, 28 rescues will take part in a national social media push, sharing images, videos and stories about senior dogs. After two successful years, Mayn hopes that this year to brings in more attention and donations to the cause, especially since the pandemic has significantly increased the number of surrendered pets due to financial crisis.

In addition to sharing stories of senior dogs, the week will highlight the network of the rescues throughout the nation.

“I often get calls from all over the country from people who can’t keep their senior dog anymore,” Mayn said. “I also get calls from people who want senior dogs, so now I have developed a network so that every senior dog can get the love and care they require. Just yesterday, a woman from North Carolina called me asking me about a senior dog rescue closer to her, and I was happy because I could connect her to one.”

Seventy-five percent of the proceeds from the fundraising campaign will be divided equally among the participating senior dog rescue organizations. The remaining 25% of the funds will go into the Saving Senior Dogs grant fund to provide veterinary care and dog supplies for new nonprofit senior dog rescues.

This year, Saving Dogs Week is partnering with the New York Dog Film Festival for its 2021 campaign. A portion of every ticket sold across the country will benefit all the participating rescues of Saving Senior Dogs Week. The festival premiers on October 24, kicking off Saving Senior Dogs Week, but, of course, the life-saving rescues and adoptions take place all 52 weeks of the year, as does the Festival's support of their work.

“Senior dogs make great companions. They teach us the importance of gratitude and resilience to hard times, which is more important than ever now,” said Mayn. “Seeing senior dogs bounce back when they get some love, nutrition and medical care is honestly the best reward I could ask for and something I hope everyone can experience.”