Petaluma nonprofit hosts free community health fair

Community members in Petaluma and beyond are invited to participate in a free health fair this Saturday afternoon hosted by Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, a local nonprofit.

The group is partnering with Petaluma Health Center and hosting more than 17 other organizations, including Redwood Empire Food Bank and Petaluma People Services, in order to provide a variety of health and wellness services on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. COVID-19 tests, games, prizes, food, health-related information and more will be available during the event, according to organizers.

The PBCD Community Health Fair will be held at the Petaluma Health Center, 1179 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma.

For more information, visit pbcd4us.com.