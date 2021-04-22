Petaluma nonprofits tapped to receive housing grant funds

A trio of Petaluma nonprofits is set to receive more than $320,000 in combined grant funds, as local social service providers continue to grapple with increased needs more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

The cache of funds is the latest to be delivered to the city through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s community block grant program, following prior grants earmarked for pandemic-related assistance and recovery.

Of the $355,206 given city for the coming fiscal year, which starts July 1, $53,280 will help Petaluma People Services Center continue its Meals on Wheels Program, which has seen an exponential jump in recipients since the pandemic began last year.

“These funds will really help serve those living in the Petaluma zip codes,” said Petaluma People Services Center Executive Director Elece Hempel. “Needless to say, during the pandemic we saw a huge uptick in need. Before, we were serving 2,000 meals a month. Now it’s about 10,000 meals a month. Those dollars are so important to us in order to allow us to continue our programming.”

Hempel said the grant funds will support less than a quarter of annual costs, which have skyrocketed, with food costs alone exceeding $70,000 each month.

Petaluma Ecumenical Properties will have another $40,273 at its disposal as well, with plans to use the money for repairs at two senior affordable housing communities.

More than half of the grant funding is devoted to Rebuilding Together Petaluma to fund housing rehabilitation projects like emergency repairs and accessibility retrofits for 50 low-income resident. The remaining $32,000 is reserved for city administration costs.

The primary objective of the grant program is to provide money to local jurisdictions for the development of housing and services that help low-income communities.

