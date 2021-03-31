Petaluma nurses approve contract with raises for all

A Petaluma nurses union has agreed to a new, four-year contract with Petaluma Valley Hospital, marking the end of protracted negotiations that featured demonstrations and required federal mediation.

The agreement, which the Petaluma Nurse Staff Partnership overwhelmingly approved last week after three years of negotiating, promises raises for each of the hospital’s 130 nursing staff, a new benefits package and more collaboration between union leaders and hospital officials.

Calling it a “lot of hard work by a lot of people,” Wendi Thomas, the director of nursing for Petaluma Valley Hospital, said she’s relieved to have the contract in place, and to be able to offer nursing staff a pay increase.

“It took longer than anybody anticipated,” said Thomas, who represented the hospital in negotiations with the union. “It took longer than any other contract in the Providence health system.”

The two sides met 95 times during the past three years, including 25 meetings with a federal mediator, which Thomas credited with helping the groups “get to the finish line.”

Negotiations dragged on, in part, because the two sides opted to review the entire contract in the wake of a union switch by nurses. Thomas, who has served as director of nursing for nearly a decade, has spent the past 22 years at Petaluma Valley Hospital. And in the vast majority of those years, the hospital negotiated with the California Nurses Association, a different union.

For more than a quarter-century, contract negotiations were somewhat streamlined, with the two sides agreeing to rubber-stamp many of the items each year.

“Because this was a brand new contract, we took the time to go through every article, rather than, ‘Let’s renew the old,” Thomas said.

A spokesperson for the nurses union did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Thomas also agreed that the hospital’s new ownership – NorCal Health Connect, a subsidiary of Providence – has added some bureaucratic hurdles to negotiations approvals that didn’t previously exist under the banner of the Petaluma Health Care District.

The deal was considered final last Thursday, after union members voted 109-2 to approve the contract, Thomas said. Raises take effect Sunday, which marks the start of a new pay period.

Thomas wouldn’t share the amount of raises, offering instead that the wage increase allowed Petaluma Valley Hospital to be “competitive with what’s in the local market.”

“The financial future of all hospitals is in question given COVID,” Thomas said. “We knew, though, that it was important for us to get nurses in alignment with the local wage market.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.