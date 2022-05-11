Petaluma nurses union plans picket over simmering workplace issues

Nurses plan to picket outside of Petaluma Valley Hospital on Friday, marking the most visible escalation to date in the long-simmering fight over working conditions that has been the subject of mediation and federal arbitration hearings.

In an announcement this week, the hospital’s nurses union said the “informational picket” is about informing the community about the issues workers face.

“We are holding this picket to inform the community about multiple issues we are currently facing while we strive to provide safe care for our patients and ensure the maintenance of the employment contract the nurses depend on to keep their licenses and livelihoods safe,” according to the statement from Jim Goerlich, president of the Petaluma Nurse Staff Partnership, which represents 130 nurses at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Union leaders point to the hospital’s shift last spring to a new dialysis care process, which incorporates hospital staff into the care regiment; its pandemic-era decision to cut back on paid time off; and concerns with the methods used to ensure safe staffing levels at the hospital.

But hospital leaders have pushed back, saying changes to care have been well within the scope of the contract, and that other issues have been the subject of much communication between the two sides. In written responses to questions, hospital officials pushed back on many of the claims, including the ongoing dispute centered on dialysis treatment, which the hospital contends was in line with contract terms.

“In addition, hospital leadership and the nurses have met several times to discuss and evaluate the effects of this change in vendors, and have implemented many of the nurses’ recommendations, including education and staffing,” according to the statement.

Nurses plan to picket in front of the hospital, at 400 N. McDowell Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and will be joined by a local radio station, which will broadcast live from the site.

The demonstration marks the culmination of National Nurses Week, and union officials are asking residents to join them on the picket line.

“We encourage and hope as many members of our community as possible will come out and attend as we fulfill our sworn duty as patient advocates,” according to the union announcement.

Since the two sides capped four years of contentious negotiations with a contract agreement last March, the relationship between hospital leadership and its nurses union has been riven with conflict.

It started with the hospital’s decision to change the way dialysis treatment is delivered. Under the process rolled out last spring at Providence-owned Petaluma Valley and Santa Rosa Memorial hospitals, floor nurses for the first time were required to have a role in dialysis care that has traditionally been administered by certified dialysis nurses from third-party contractors.

The move raised concerns among nursing staff, who had less training in the specialized procedure, and it prompted the nurses union to file a formal grievance – as well as a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board – that is now set to be resolved in federal arbitration hearings.

In a mediation hearing Monday, the two sides came to an agreement on retiree benefits, but outstanding issues related to paid time off and shift work discrepancies remain.

The union alleges Providence took from nurse PTO accounts without consent and canceled nurse shifts, both violations of the contract. Goerlich said the PTO issue stems from the hospital’s decision to force workers to tap into PTO when they were forced to stay home with coronavirus-like symptoms.

“Some nurses lost an entire paycheck because they weren’t allowed to come back into work,” Goerlich said in a phone interview. “What we’re asking the hospital to do is do the right thing and make these nurses whole.”

Providence leadership said the hospital has followed all applicable state laws in regards to paid time off, and they committed to reviewing any issues with sick leave and resolving those disputes.

“The union contends that represented nurses may have been required to use PTO when they were out for COVID or COVID-like symptoms, however, the union has not provided a list of nurses for the hospital to review and investigate,” according to the statement. “The hospital is committed to reviewing the list once received and responding appropriately.”

Goerlich said he wasn’t sure how many people would join the picket line Friday, but he expects the move to garner attention and help nurses achieve their goals.

“We’re happy to be able to shed some light on these things,” Goerlich. “Once Providence knows that the public is paying attention, they’re generally more amicable to making the necessary changes.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier.